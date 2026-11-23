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Mark Soderberg at ADM Investor Services said, “Prices range from $.01 to $.03 higher in 2-sided trade with all 3 classes holding within Friday’s range. Dec-26 CGO is up $.03 at $5.77, Dec-26 KC is also $.03 higher at $6.27 ½ while Dec-26 MIAX is up $.01 at $6.39. MM’s sold 7k contracts combined across the 3 classes of wheat extending their short position to 113k contracts, the largest in 9 months. At Friday’s close I estimate the speculative short position in CGO has swelled to 97k contracts, the largest in 10 months.” Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Over the weekend, two separate naval drone strikes by Ukraine, hit Russian cargo ships both in the Baltic Sea and off the coast of Libya, while they were not grain vessels, it doesn’t give confidence that the war is close to a peaceful resolution.”