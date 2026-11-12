“Prices ranged from $.13 to $.17 lower across the 3 classes as another round of tri-lateral peace talks weighed on prices. Dec-26 CGO was down $.15 ¼ at $5.84 ¼, Dec-26 KC was $.17 ¼ lower at $6.22 ¼ while Dec-26 MIAX was off $.12 ¾ at $6.22 ¾. Higher global stocks support the recent price selloff however continued supply disruptions from the Black Sea region may reverse that trend. U.S. wheat has become more competitive in the global marketplace. Algeria bought around 700k mt of wheat near $313/mt CF. Much of the grain is believed to be sourced from Argentina with smaller volumes from the Baltic Sea area (Russia) along with Bulgaria and Romania. Export sales are expected to range from 12-24 mil. bu.,” according to The Hightower Report.
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
Recently Listed