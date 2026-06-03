“The wheat complex fell on Wednesday with contracts down across the board. Chicago SRW futures are 15 to 17 cents lower at midday. KC HRW futures are trading with contracts 14 to 15 cents in the red. MPLS spring wheat is down 10 to 11 cents on Wednesday. USDA export sales data will be out on Thursday, as traders are looking for 200,000 MT in net reductions for old crop to net sales of 100,000 MT. Sales for 2026/27 are estimated to total 250,000 to 600,000 MT. IKAR estimates the Russian wheat output at 91.5 MMT for 2026, a 1.5 MMT hike from their previous number. Exports for 2026/27 are seen at 47.5 MMT,” pointed out Austin Schroeder with BarChart.
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