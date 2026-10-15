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Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “The wheat complex is mixed but mostly lower, with Minneapolis spring wheat posting slight gains. Looking at December contracts, Chicago wheat is 1 cent lower at $6.72-1/4, Kansas City wheat is 2 cents lower at $7.13, and Minneapolis spring wheat is 1-1/4 cents higher at $6.91-1/4.” The Hightower Report said, “Soil moisture is being replenished and that bodes well for a good start to the southern Plains HRW growing season which is offsetting the Black Sea situation. Ukraine’s October grain exports so far have reached on 38% of potential and grain stocks in the country could balloon to historic levels due to the export slowdown. Some Black Sea demand has been switched to Romania and Bulgaria, where wheat prices are near 3 year highs.”