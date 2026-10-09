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John Heinberg at Total Farm Marketing said, “Wheat futures posted double-digit losses across all three U.S. classes following a bearish WASDE report. Prices recovered from session lows alongside corn, but a firm U.S. dollar and lower Paris milling wheat futures added pressure. In the December contract, Chicago lost 12-1/4 cents to 671, Kansas City dropped 17 cents to 719-1/4, and MIAX fell 10-3/4 cents to 695-1/4.” ADM Investor Services said, “Black Sea headlines will continue to drive prices while improved moisture in the US southern plains will work to limit rally attempts. No major data from the USDA on wheat until the Jan-27 report on production, stocks and 2027 winter acres.”