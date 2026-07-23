People are also reading…
Kevin Stockard at CHS Hedging said, “Black Sea exports are shifting to Ukraine’s Danube ports and Romania’s port of Constanta, but the influx of cargos along with historically low water levels in the Danube has led to barge freight doubling to $28/mt.” ADM Investor Services said, “Day 2 of the ND Wheat Quality Council’s crop tour estimated yields in the NW portion of the state at 48 bpa, up from the 47.1 yield YA. The tour ends today with a final yield and production forecast expected after the close.”