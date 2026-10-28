“Prices ranged from $.07 to $.11 lower with all 3 classes falling to fresh 4-month lows. CGO Dec-26 was $.11 lower at $5.99, Dec-26 KC is down $.07 ½ at $6.43 while Dec-26 MIAX was $.09 lower at $6.19 ¾, while establishing a new contract low. Wheat was the early downside leader as hopes for the safe passage of agricultural goods from the Black Sea region have improved. Russia issued a permit for a vessel carrying grain to leave the Sea of Azov via the Kerch Strait for the first time since July. Wire services report the Kerch Strait will reopen through Nov. 15 using Naval escorts to help secure safe passage. Only time will tell whether a recent cease-fire agreement in the city of Oleshky in the Kherson region will hold (or expand) or whether vessels will be able to safely navigate through the Black Sea. Hopes for peace have pressured prices the past 2 months," stated Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
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