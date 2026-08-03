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The Hightower Report said, “Seemingly bullish news this morning that China bought at least 13 cargoes of U.S. beans on Friday has not triggered any upside reaction and prices are extending last week’s weakness. Weekend rains were heavy in eastern Iowa, parts of Illinois and Indiana, and southern Minnesota. The western belt remained dry and this week rain will be focused right over Iowa and the Great Lakes.” Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “June crush data will be released on Monday, with traders looking for 218.3 mbu of soybeans crushed, with a range of 216.5 to 219.3 mbu. Bean oil stocks are seen at 2.025 billion lbs.”