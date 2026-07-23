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The Hightower Report said, “The soy complex rally continues this morning with beans in new highs and bean oil extending its gains on a near $4 a barrel rally in crude this morning. Rising prices across the soy complex on increasing open interest is bullish. Shipping attacks escalated overnight as the Houthis attacked tankers in the Red Sea. War premium is again a talking point as Strait of Hormuz traffic has slowed to a trickle.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Brazilian soy exports are expected to reach 13.5 mmt in July which would be down from 13.76 mmt estimated the week prior. This is likely due to China coming to the U.S. to make purchases. Exports of soybean meal in Brazil are estimated lower as well.”