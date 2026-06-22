People are also reading…
The Hightower Report said, “A higher start for the soy complex this morning after China reportedly bought 420,000-600,000 tons of U.S. beans last week. The U.S. is competitive beyond August and the U.S. Soybean Export Council over the weekend said they still expect China to buy a total of 25 million tons by the end of this marketing year.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Like corn, the soybean market has faced pressure as traders continue to remove weather risk premium from prices. Forecasts calling for favorable temperatures and timely rainfall across key growing regions have reinforced expectations for strong crop development and the potential for a large U.S. soybean harvest.”