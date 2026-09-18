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“Soybeans ended significantly lower due to a large move lower in soybean meal, along with lower crude oil. Much of this move came from profit taking ahead of the weekend and a lack of news regarding Iran and the U.S. November soybeans posted a lower high and lower low than yesterday but remain rangebound over the past two weeks,” Brill said. “For the week, November soybeans gained 7 cents while March gained 10-3/4 cents. October soybean meal gained $7.80 for the week, while October soybean oil lost 1.49 cents. After the Federal Reserve raised interest rates this week, the U.S. dollar rose sharply, which also likely weighed on prices toward the end of the week.”