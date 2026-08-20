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The Hightower Report said, “Beans are continuing this week’s strong up move with slight gains again this morning and since the start of last week November bean prices are up more than 75 cents a bushel. The crop tour has turned trader sentiment much more bullish and yesterday’s results, although in most cases better than the first two days, were not good enough to offset the poor results earlier this week. Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “The Pro Farmer tour in Illinois saw soybean pod counts at 1430.37 by 3×3 plot and 215 samples which is down from 1479.22 from last year. This would be a 3% decline, but the USDA has estimated a 7% increase for the state.”