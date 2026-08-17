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The Hightower Report said, “Heavy rains across the already saturated areas of the Central and eastern belt is lifting bean prices slightly this morning as additional storms are expected this week over Iowa and southern Illinois. The Pro Farmer crop tour begins today and will encounter muddy conditions from Iowa eastward through Ohio.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “The NOPA US soybean crush for the month of July is estimated at 221.51 million bushels which would be a 4-month high in July, would be up 3.3% from last month and up 13.2% from a year ago at this time. Strong crush margins and strong demand are driving crush.”