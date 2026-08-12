People are also reading…
“Higher trade across the complex with beans up $.13-$.15, meal was up $3-$4 while oil 50-65 points higher. Nov-26 beans topped out just below $12. US 2026/27 stocks likely to come down further if China buys 25 mmt of U.S. crop. FSA data showed US soybean prevent planted acres at just over 525k. The 2026/27 average U.S. farm price was left at $11.40, which appears a touch high with stocks/use at 7.0%. Powerful storms and high winds left a trail of damage and heavy precipitation across N. IL and the ECB the past 24 hours. Scattered rains, some heavy, also noted across the Dakotas. Heavy rains will continue to track from the WCB and across the central Midwest and ECB. Hot and dry across the SW corn and soybean belt along with the S. Plains and Delta Region,” noted Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.