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“Today’s export inspections report was soft for soybeans with inspections totaling 14.7 million bushels for the week ending Aug. 6. This put total inspections for 2025-26 at 1.461 billion bushels, which is down 18% from the previous year,” Doherty said. “Estimates for Wednesday’s WASDE report see the soybean yield unchanged at 53 bpa but production slightly higher at 4,478 bb. 2025/26 ending stocks are projected to fall by 7 mb to 323 mb while 2026/27 ending stocks are expected to fall by 4 mb to 306 mb. World-ending stocks for 25/26 are expected to be steady to slightly higher.”