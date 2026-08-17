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“Soybean futures ended the day sharply higher, supported by strong export demand from China, concerns over recent flooding and excessive rainfall in some growing areas, and favorable crush margins supporting domestic demand. Yields may be impacted in some places if fields do not dry out. In addition, palm oil prices surged higher due to El Nino fears which supported soybean oil,” Brill said. “For July, 216.65 million bushels of soybeans were crushed, which compared to the trade guess of 221 mb. This was up 1.1% from June and up 10.7% from July 2025.”