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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is down 2 to 3 cents in most contracts on Monday morning trade. Futures saw continued long liquidation heading onto the weekend, with contacts down another 2 ¼ to 7 cents. July was down 29 ½ cents on the week (-45 cents in 2 weeks), with December falling 29 cents. Open interest suggested net new selling, up 9,025 contracts on Friday, despite the Goldman Roll starting with July down 31,039 contracts and September up 7,685 contracts.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Friday’s CFTC report saw funds as sellers of corn as of June 2. They sold 90,422 contracts which reduced their net long position to 115,082 contracts. There is concern over what prices might look like if funds decide to take a net short position.”