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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn prices are up 4 to 5 cents so far on Thursday morning. Futures posted Wednesday losses of 3 to 5 cents across most contracts. Open interest was down 7,221 contracts, mostly in the July (-14,986), as OI was rising in most other contracts. Crude oil losses of $4.48 on Wednesday continued to be a pressure factor, but are bouncing $2.74 this morning. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 4 3/4 cents to $4.13 1/4.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Overall, corn has trended lower over the past month due to a quick planting pace in the US and large global stocks. However, weather models have turned dry for the next few weeks in the I-states, which shouldn’t do damage on its own, but could lead to further dry weather this growing season.”