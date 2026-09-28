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“The Reuters survey shows analysts expect Sept. 1 U.S. corn stocks at 1.918 bil. bu. vs. 1.551 bil. YA and down slightly the USDA September ’26 WASDE estimate of 1.922 bil. Export inspections at 62 mil. bu. were in line with expectations and amount needed per week to reach the USDA export forecast. YTD inspections at 225 mil. are up 12% from YA, vs. the USDA forecast of down 4.6%. Noted buyers were Mexico – 20 mil., Korea – 13 mil. While Japan took 10 mil. AgRural places Brazil’s first crop plantings at 34% vs. 32% YA,” Mark Soderberg of ADM Investor Services said.