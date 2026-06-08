“In today’s planting progress report, published after the close, corn is at 97% planted. It is 86% emerged compared to 86% five-year average,” Chad Pater of CHS Hedging said. “The crop condition report has corn at 67% good to excellent, unchanged from last week.”
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