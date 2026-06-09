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“Urea fertilizer prices delivered into the Port of New Orleans have declined sharply, reversing all the gains driven by the Iran conflict and related disruptions to global supply chains,” Chad Pater of CHS Hedging said.
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“Urea fertilizer prices delivered into the Port of New Orleans have declined sharply, reversing all the gains driven by the Iran conflict and related disruptions to global supply chains,” Chad Pater of CHS Hedging said.
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