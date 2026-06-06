I’m not a superstitious person, but I wonder at times if someone has placed a curse on my power equipment. Others may say it’s merely a hex – a short-term spell designed to teach me a lesson. But because I have many generations of slow-learning in my family from the farming side of the equation, perhaps it is indeed a curse that is a severe long-lasting manipulation of fate.
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Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, live on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he is a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. His book “Back Home: Country Tales by the Seasons” is available through Amazon.