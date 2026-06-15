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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn is trading with losses of 4 to 5 cents early on Monday morning. Futures slipped into the Friday close, with contracts steady to 1 ¾ cents higher on the day. July was down 4 ¾ cents last week, with December down 5 ¾ cents. Open interest was up 6,185 contracts on Friday. Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “The preliminary agreement has weighed heavily on crude oil prices, as traders anticipate a restoration of global energy flows and reduced supply risks. Key issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear program remain unresolved and will be addressed in future negotiations.”