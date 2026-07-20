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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is 7 to 8 cents higher so far on Monday morning after gapping higher on Sunday night. Futures shrugged off the early weakness on Friday to close near the highs of the day, up 2 ¼ to 3 ½ cents across most contracts. September was 5 ¼ cents higher on the week with December up 6 1/2. Open interest was up 9,822 contracts on Friday, suggesting modest new buying.” Kevin Stockard at CHS Hedging said, “Argentina’s Ag Ministry sees 2025/26 corn production at 71.5 MMT, up 38% from last year.”