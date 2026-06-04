Bloomberg said, “Russian spring wheat planting continues to face delays as persistent rain hinders growers, risking lower harvests.
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Bloomberg said, “Russian spring wheat planting continues to face delays as persistent rain hinders growers, risking lower harvests.
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