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A new wave of attacks on shipping in the Black Sea could put pressure on the global food markets as both Moscow and Kyiv are increasingly targeting each other’s ports to inflict economic damage. In Novorossiysk, a major Ukrainian drone and missile attack hit one of Russia’s most important Black Sea hubs, according to reports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Novorossiysk as “Russia’s last major stronghold of its Black Sea fleet.” He said “Palianytsia jet-powered drones, Neptune missiles, and unmanned naval systems” targeted air-defense positions, piers and port infrastructure.