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“Corn futures held resilient on Monday with strong selling in the crude oil markets, trading as much as 7-8% lower on talk of peace negotiations between the U.S. and Iran before midterm elections,” Amanda Brill of Total Farm Marketing said. “Weekly wheat export inspections came in at only 2.8 mb. This brings total 2026-27 inspections to 277 mb, down 36% from last year. Inspections are running well under the USDA’s estimated pace; total exports in 26/27 are anticipated to reach 750 mb, down 17% from the year prior,” Brill said.