“A lack of fresh bullish news from China alongside a weak export sales report pressured grain markets Thursday, contributing to sharp losses across the complex. As President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded, rumored corn and soybean business failed to materialize. Expectations remain that China will largely adhere to the trade framework established in November. Thursday’s grain trade reflected a classic “buy the rumor, sell the fact” reaction, with risk premium being pulled back out of the market,” Brandon Doherty of Total Farm Marketing said.
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