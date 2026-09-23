Soybeans ended the day with modest losses as traders pared down positions ahead of extreme headline risk tomorrow and Friday. The very strong spot Midwest bean basis has been a supportive factor over the last couple of sessions, but it is likely to be temporary as basis for delivery next week is much weaker, according to The Higher Report.
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