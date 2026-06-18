On Thursday, the USDA says China bought 132,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans, with 120,000 metric tons going to unknown destinations for the new crop marketing year. An unknown purchase of old and new crop U.S. soybeans happened on Wednesday, which some traders thought could have been China, but that’s not been confirmed.
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