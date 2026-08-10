“Ukraine’s agriculture ministry cut its grain export forecast to 39.4 MMT, previously they had been forecasting 43.1 MMT. The Ag Minister citied Russian attacks on the port of Odesa as the main reason for the reduction in exports. He went on to say that losses to the agriculture sector could total $3 billion dues to the port blockade,” Joe Barker of CHS Hedging said.
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