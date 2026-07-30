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ADM Investor Services said, “The past 24 hours saw scattered rains in the WCB along with the Delta region. Temperatures spiked over 100 degrees F in both the N. and S. plains while low to mid 90’s for the rest of the WCB. Healthy rain is expected across key growing areas of the central Midwest by the end of this week keeping yields prospects elevated. 1”-2” amount are forecast for much of IA and IL along with surrounding states. Temperatures to hold at near normal readings. Above normal temperatures confined to the far WCB and plain states. Week 2 of the outlook shows above normal temperatures across the continental US with normal precipitation in the ECB, below normal in the WCB.”