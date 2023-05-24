March pork exports were the largest in almost two years, according to data from the USDA and an analysis from the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

While below last year’s high volume, March beef exports were the largest since October. Much of this can be attributed to a sharp increase in exports to Mexico, with pork exports totaling 260,195 metric tons (mt), up 17% year-over-year and the ninth largest volume on record.

The USMEF said U.S. pork export value was also the ninth largest at $724 million, up 18% from a year ago. These results capped a strong first quarter for U.S. pork as exports reached 716,691 mt, up 14% from a year ago, valued at $1.96 billion (up 15%).

The analysis says March exports to Mexico were the second largest on record, while shipments to the Dominican Republic and Malaysia were record-large. Exports also increased to South Korea, Japan, China/Hong Kong, the Philippines, Australia and Taiwan.

“It’s great to see U.S. pork exports continue to expand in many of our Western Hemisphere

markets, but there is also notable momentum in the Asia-Pacific,” said USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom. “With consumer activity in the region rebounding toward pre-COVID levels and U.S. pork very competitively priced compared to European product, 2023 holds excellent potential for broad-based growth.”

The USDA said beef exports totaled 120,495 mt in March, down 5% from a year ago. Export value fell 17% to $892.6 million, but both volume and value were the highest in five months.

Through the first quarter, beef exports were down 8% year-over-year to 326,494 mt, valued at $2.35 billion (down 22%).

March beef exports to Mexico were well above last year, while growth in the Caribbean market was highlighted by a record month for the Dominican Republic. Exports also increased year-over-year to the Philippines, while beef variety meat demand strengthened in South Africa and Peru. March exports to South Korea were below last year but were the largest in 10 months, while exports to China/Hong Kong were the largest since October.

“U.S. beef exports faced considerable headwinds late last year and at the beginning of 2023, but the March results show some encouraging trends,” Halstrom said. “Most Asian markets showed renewed momentum in March, while exports continued to trend higher to Mexico, the Caribbean and South Africa.”