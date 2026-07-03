Spicy or sweet, all the colors of the rainbow, baked, fried or bacon-wrapped — it’s pepper season in the Midwest!
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Spicy or sweet, all the colors of the rainbow, baked, fried or bacon-wrapped — it’s pepper season in the Midwest!
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From Brendan Mass, Malvern, Iowa
From the Kansas Soybean Commission
From the Iowa Egg Council
12 miniature sweet peppers
From Cord Kleist, Muscatine, Iowa
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