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This week has been a nice, cool one. They say next week is going to be hot. It’s looking like we’re going to start making the second cut of alfalfa next week, which is something positive. I worry about the extreme heat on the crops, though. The beans and corn look great. Beans are close to a foot high. The big need is rain. We have missed some much-needed rain that other areas have gotten. If we could keep getting some consistent rain that would boost our crops even more.