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Beans have been sprayed this past week. It would sure be nice if they would get to growing. Corn has really taken off and evened out, but beans seem to be struggling. Wind a week ago didn’t affect much corn but tore up bean leaves pretty significantly. South of here there was some hail that warranted replanting. We don’t have that, but I was surprised by the wind’s effects on the beans. Looks like I should have left cover crop growing a little longer as the beans under the tall rye were protected and are much leafier and bigger.