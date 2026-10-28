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A dry dusty week moves harvest along rapidly. We got our beans done this week, and with a few more nice days most all the beans would be gone around here. Getting back to corn, and it is dry — 12.5 to 13% — so giving up a little yield there. There are still some soft spots out there to watch for but nothing too bad. We’re getting a little seeding done as time allows. Got the tree puller on one farm over the weekend. We will be working on fence if we get any rainy days. Would be great to get some cows out.