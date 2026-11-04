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Harvest was moving fast until we got some rain this week. We have found some corn that has some stalk rot in places. Hasn’t been a problem as of yet. But the 2 inches of rain and 60 mph winds they are talking today don’t make you feel real confident. We got the fall pairs out on stalks and worked on some tile lines on the wet days, pulling some trees off terraces when Brock has time. The mulberries and locust trees had an amazing year — too bad that’s not a good thing. A week of good weather would get harvest wrapped up around here.