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We had scattered rain on Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon that totaled a quarter of an inch. Early beans are starting to turn, and irrigated beans are continuing to be watered to finish out the season. I have seen SDS in the area but not as much as is typical. Our pod counts and pod fill are looking good. I have heard reports from the area about tip-back on corn but haven’t seen as much of it on our farm. I think we were lucky to have more timely rains. I have seen stalk diseases in corn. So far, the crop seems to be standing well, but it will definitely be something to keep an eye on as we move through harvest.