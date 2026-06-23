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We had some pretty strong storms roll through on Wednesday. The rain totaled 2.5-3 inches, and I heard reports of some damage to bins and buildings to the south. We were able to catch up on spraying prior to the rain and worked on a few projects in the shop while we waited for things to dry out enough to bale hay and chop our oats and peas. It rained again all day Sunday. While it would be nice to get more work done outside, I am grateful for the rain. The lack of need to run irrigators and the improvements to pasture conditions are definitely a silver lining.