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Last week was very dry. We irrigated our soybeans and spent a good bit of time scouting and checking soil moisture. Deep cracks were forming, and soil moisture depth varied from a half an inch to 3 inches plus. We built fence, and it felt more like August than May. The dry conditions made driving posts difficult, but things improved over the weekend. We had 0.2 of an inch of rain on Friday night and another 0.2 on Saturday night. By Sunday noon, the top of the soil was dry again as the rain was quickly absorbed. We are hoping for more rain early this week. Plans for this week include finishing building pasture fence, cleaning up fence rows around crop fields and refreshing the radar to see if the rains are going to make it to us!