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We picked up between 2 and 4 inches of rain over the weekend and heading into the week. This week's colder weather kept the fields from drying out. Field work has been at a standstill for the week, but most people were wrapping up before the rain. There has been some discussion on spotty emergence and replanting but no more than an average year. We are now waiting and seeing how emergence and early growth goes. My top priority for the upcoming week will be to start postemerge spraying on our earlier-planted corn that is starting to reach V2-V3. After that, it will be mowing and putting up hay.