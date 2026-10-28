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It was a good week of harvesting corn. We continue to find moisture levels in the 15-16% range as we get into the later-maturity hybrids. Test weights are good as well on most hybrids at 58-60 lbs./bushel. With the warm temps last week, we could just run air through the corn dryer and drop the moisture of the corn about 1%. In the evening we would add just a little heat, about 105 degrees with the dryer. Field loss is slightly above desirable level with the dry moisture of the corn. The ears shell easily as they are snapped off the stalk. The only rain for the week was a light shower Oct. 23 that lasted about an hour. Many farmers did not stop harvesting. Received 0.1 inch.