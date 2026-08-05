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We received 0.75 of an inch of rain this week. I’m one of three farmers who formed a nonpartisan group called the Lobe Rangers. We’ve used cover crops, strip-tillage and in-season nitrogen on their Des Moines Lobe operations for more than a decade. Our first field day July 25 went well. We had a vast array of people who showed up to learn about farmer involvement in water quality. Water quality and overall quality of life in Iowa are two of the biggest issues in the governor’s race.