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Fungicide applications have wrapped up, soil moisture looks excellent, the forecast looks great, and disease pressure remains low. The largest concern in east-central Iowa is that excessive rainfall may have led to loss of nitrogen on some fields, especially those that applied large amounts of their nitrogen early. That question can't be answered until harvest, but right now the crops look great and our attention is beginning to shift toward 2027. As we build plans with our agronomists for next year, flexibility is the name of the game and is driving all our decisions. We want to be able to switch between corn and soybeans on acres for as long as reasonably possible, even if that means completing some of our normal fall operations in the spring, so that we can best take advantage of volatile markets and maximize returns. Lots of hard decisions ahead and knowing our numbers will be at the base of it all.