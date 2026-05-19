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Not much to report here. Planting wrapped up for the most part last week, and the forecast looks perfect for an even and fast emergence.
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Not much to report here. Planting wrapped up for the most part last week, and the forecast looks perfect for an even and fast emergence.
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Joe Sperfslage operates a family farm in Linn County near Coggon, growing 1,800 acres of corn, 800 acres of soybeans and 150 acres of wheat.
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