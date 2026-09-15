People are also reading…
What a change in the last few days. We started cooling down into the 50s at night. Soybeans continue to mature with noticeable yellow appearing in most fields. Corn is just about to reach black layer. Seed corn is being harvested in the area. I am hearing mixed results on yield and pollination with the seed corn. As of Sunday morning, I have received about 0.8 of an inch of rain for the week, and once again I missed the heavy rainfall with 6-inches-plus reported to the south of me. I was able to enjoy the CyHawk Series Football game on Saturday. This week, we will finish delivering 2025 corn and continue going through machinery in preparation for harvest, which may only be a few weeks away for us.