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Monday and Tuesday storms provided more rain — just over 2 inches total for the weekend — but thankfully no other weather events like some throughout north-central Iowa. The temperatures certainly cooled down and slowed the crop growth. Corn is continuing to grow well, moving into V3, and we have really good plant stands. The soybean emergence continues, and the cool temperatures this week have not allowed the beans to grow. Most fields are still at VE to V1. Applying first-pass corn herbicide is still on the list to do next along with fence-row spraying. We will have a few places in the soybean fields to patch in some replants.