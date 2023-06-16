Finding and keeping top-notch teachers is one of the biggest challenges rural schools face today.

Illinois, Iowa and Missouri each have their own approach to hiring.

“I’ve been in education for 35 years and I’ve never seen a teacher shortage like we have now,” says Jon Turner, an associate professor at Missouri State University in the College of Education. “It’s not just teachers — it's custodians, school nurses, school administers.”

Iowa is funding a “grow your own” approach, targeting people already working in education. Last year, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the Teacher and Para- educator Registered Apprenticeship Grant Program.

It provides $46 million of federal funding to help para-educators, who provide instructional, behavioral, and other support to students, get on-the-job credit while they are taking university classes to get their teaching credentials, says Margaret Buckton, a professional advocate for the Rural School Advocates of Iowa.

To attract new teachers to Illinois, the state is bumping up its minimum teacher’s salary for all schools to $40,000 starting this fall. The starting salary may attract some teachers from other states. Minimum teaching salaries in Missouri are much lower at $25,000.

Rural Missouri school districts are not only competing with other states but also with urban districts where the mid-range teachers’ salary can be $10,000 to $15,000 more than their rural counterparts, Turner says.

Since rural Missouri school districts can’t pack a punch with salaries, they are counting on a four-day school week to help win teachers and support staff looking for work-life balance.

The popularity of the four-day week has grown. As of this school year, 160 schools, or 30% of the schools in the state, have a four-day week, says Turner.

Unique classes

In Iowa, another new option allows teachers to teach the same subject at the same time to different students at different levels. For example, one class might have students in different grades studying basic science and others working on AP credits, Buckton says.

Ryan Hansen, superintendent of a small school district in central Illinois, leans on the strengths of a rural community combined with a specialized schedule to provide the most for students.

Hansen says the community and ag businesses are supportive of Flanagan-Cornell Unit 74 school district’s students. The district educates between 320 and 340 elementary and high school students annually.

The Livingston County school has a unique scheduling model where students have 90-minute periods two days a week, giving them enough time for lab work or hands-on experiences at a nearby garden center, for example. The remaining three days have eight periods.

This approach seems to be paying off in student achievement. A recent Flanagan-Cornell High School graduate, Sam Jones, was named an FFA National Proficiency finalist.

“He is now one of the top four students in the country for his Nursery Operations project,” boasts the high school’s website.

“We might not have a McDonald’s, but our kids have access to a lot,” Hansen says.

Four-day weeks

When Turner first started his research on four-day school weeks at MSU, 61 schools were using the option in Missouri.

“I visited all 61, putting on 4,000 miles in a year,” he says.

It was initially mostly used in small, rural school districts but this year, Independence, a suburban school district of more than 14,000, is also adapting the four-day schedule, he says.

Since Turner visited the first schools using the technique 14 years ago, almost 100 more Missouri school districts have joined the early adopters. In that time, only one switched back to five-day school weeks.

“When we go back to school in the fall, 160 districts here will have four-day school weeks,” Turner says.

Students are required to receive the same number of hours of instruction as they would for a five-day week. In most schools, it means 25 to 30 minutes added at the end of each day. Many schools take Mondays off.

“It’s growing so fast,” Turner says of the spread of shortened school weeks.

Four-day weeks are an option for all states west of the Mississippi River, Turner says. The option is getting a little traction in parts of Iowa close to the Missouri border. Two or three districts in the southern tier of Iowa are looking at it, Buckton says.

In Illinois, Dave Audrey, executive director of the Association of Small and Rural Schools, says other calendar options like modified year-round school have been studied. It was a trend in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he says.

Turner says some of the impacts of four-day school weeks have surprised people. There weren’t as many changes in schools as expected, more parents are supportive, and it draws teachers later in their careers as much as young teachers.

Part of the goal is to retain teachers. Close to half of new teachers leave the profession in less than six years, Turner said, quoting a Blue Ribbon report.

The impact of the change on people with low incomes and working parents is something other advocates for rural schools and families worry about. In his research, Turner says, the two groups who are less supportive of it are parents who only have children in kindergarten through second grade, when child care is an issue, and parents who have children with special needs.

Low-income parents were usually as supportive as the general population. Some programs like backpacks with food have expanded, Turner says.

In Iowa, poverty would be a factor in adopting a four-day week, says Buckton. In the state, 41% of public school students are from low-income families. In rural areas, it can be as high as 75 to 80%.

“Some are not going to eat (on a day without school),” she says.

She also has concerns about how hourly workers in education services would be affected.

There are enough questions even in Missouri that legislators are talking about limiting or changing options for four-day school weeks.

Kevin Sandlin, executive director of the Missouri Association of Rural Education, says there were proposals to mandate schools to go back to five days, but they didn’t go anywhere.

“A four-day school week is not a goal, it’s a practical option,” Turner says.