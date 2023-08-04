OLDS, Alberta — Settlers trying to tame tall grass with new tools including John Deere’s moldboard plow may come to mind when we hear the word “prairie.”

Today the appreciation of prairie land has resurged as native prairies have become rare and restoration efforts have begun.

Most of the native prairie in Illinois, a grassland ecosystem, has been lost to agricultural production and urban development. What is left is a precious thing, says Chris Greene, Illinois state biologist with the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. He says only 1 or 2% or even less of native prairie still exists in Illinois.

“The prairie ecosystem as a whole can be classified as rare,” he says.

Native prairies are “dynamic grasslands,” sometimes with hundreds of plant species including wildflowers, that can still be found along some railroads and near cemeteries, but in few other places in Illinois today.

“Historically the northern two-thirds of Illinois was prairie,” Greene says.

In some areas along the rivers, there were more trees and bushes, but the region was mostly tall grasses before agriculture and homesteading took over.

Greene says the benefits of prairie include being a home to many forms of wildlife, soil retention and water filtering. The long roots of grasses allow water to infiltrate the soil and benefit soil health.

“Grasslands and wetlands can be easily ignored,” Greene says.

They are not as grand as a mature forest or a mountain, but they serve a purpose where they are, he says.

The NRCS and the Farm Service Agency work together, often with farmers, to restore prairie grasslands where possible. This may include funding or assistance in planting prairie strips on farms or developing pollinator-friendly fields using complex mixes of prairie seeds.

“We can only go up,” Greene says of restoring and preserving prairie.

More than 1,700 miles to the north and west lies native prairie in Alberta, Canada, where it is also rare and valued.

Alberta, along with Manitoba and Saskatchewan, are known as Canada’s Prairie Provinces and a breadbasket of food for the nation and globally.

The importance of agriculture in this province is definitely not lost, as seen at the towering GrainsConnect Canada grain elevator in Huxley, Alberta. A 140-railcar loop loads tons of grain — mostly wheat and canola, but also feed barley, malt barley and peas — to ship to distant markets. This facility, built in 2019, is one of the newest and most modern grain elevators in Canada, according to Wayne Sharp, GrainsConnect Canada general manager in Huxley.

This grain elevator, a pedigree seed farm, an orchard, a bison farm, and hundreds of acres of farmland all make up the “This is Our Prairie Tour” led by Alberta native Mary MacArthur as part of the Federation of International Agricultural Journalists Congress in Alberta in July.

MacArthur, who grew up six hours north of Edmonton in Peace River Country and is a journalist, appreciates the present and the past of the prairies.

Southern Alberta has short grass prairies, Central Alberta had no trees, while further north, homesteaders had to chop trees to start farming, she says of the land’s history.

Dave and Arden Delidais grow prairie cherries through their original plant tissue culture business, DNA Farms in Elnora, along with fields of prairie fruit trees and bushes. Some of their ingredients are used to make wine. Arden says there are still some native prairie grasses undisturbed by the cultivated bushes and trees they grow nearby.

At Olds, Alberta, bison wander on the prairie grass at the farm of George and Heather Briggs. Years ago they had a much larger herd but have adapted to markets to have about 120 bison today.

To MacArthur, prairies are what songs are written about, including one of her favorites, “Church of the Long Grass” by John Wort Hammond.